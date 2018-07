More than three thousand people in Osun State will receive N250,000 each to start up businesses.

The grant approved through the Africa Development Bank is aimed at reducing poverty and unemployment in the state.

Those selected converged on Osogbo for a training programme to present their business ideas for approval.

Coordinator, Israel Emeka, assured that the grants will be given twice this year, calling on the would-be beneficiaries to use the money judiciously.

Share this: Tweet