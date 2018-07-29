Home Business Power outage: 26 groups plan to block Benin-Ore on August 1
Power outage: 26 groups plan to block Benin-Ore on August 1
Power outage: 26 groups plan to block Benin-Ore on August 1

A coalition of youth groups from the south senatorial district of Ondo state has threatened to shutdown Benin-Ore road on Wednesday, in protest against five years of power outage in the area.

The United Action for Democracy, comprising twenty six groups, berated the Benin Electricity Distribution Company for its inability to restore power to the area.

The leader of the group, Kunle Ajayi said the August 1 protest became imperative because the federal government has failed to come to their rescue.

Ondo State youths rally over power outage

