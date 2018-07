The General Officer Commanding 81 Division of the Nigerian Army Major General Enobong Udo has charged families of officers to always pray for their spouses as they go defending the unity of the nation.

The GOC said this at the Interdenominational Church Service held at St Christopher Military Protestant Church Ikeja Cantonment. He was represented by the commander 9 brigade, Brigadier General Moundhey Ali.

The event was part of activities to mark the army day celebration.

