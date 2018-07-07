Home Football Pre-Season: Omeruo, Moses to resume with Chelsea July 16
Pre-Season: Omeruo, Moses to resume with Chelsea July 16
Image result for Pre-Season: Omeruo, Moses to resume with Chelsea July 16Super Eagles stars, Victor Moses and Kenneth Omeruo will resume pre-season programme with their English Premier League side, Chelsea, on the 16th of July at the club’s Surrey headquarters before they leave for a training camp in Australia.

Moses played in all three games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia while Omeruo starred in the team’s last two games.

Nigeria failed to get past the group stages losing 2-0 to Croatia, winning 2-0 against Iceland and losing 2-1 to Argentina in Group D.

