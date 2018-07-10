Home Business President Buhari to Commission $823.5m Abuja light rail on Thursday
President Buhari to Commission $823.5m Abuja light rail on Thursday
Business
News
Nigeria
0

President Buhari to Commission $823.5m Abuja light rail on Thursday

0
0
now viewing

President Buhari to Commission $823.5m Abuja light rail on Thursday

now playing

Herdsmen killings: Anglican Primate wants Buhari to be proactive

now playing

Senate adopts "Not Too Young to Run" bill, to transmit to Buhari

Buhari-Boko-Haram-thinning-TVCNews
now playing

President Buhari condemns Zamfara killings, orders arrest of perpetrators

now playing

Tinubu, Akande visit Buhari in Abuja

now playing

South, middle belt insist on restructuring

President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the completed Lots 1A and 3 of the Abuja Light Rail project on Thursday, the FCTA announced Monday.

The commissioning would mark the formal commencement of rail service and the fulfillment of a long awaited dream for a modern state-of-the-art mass transit systems for the residents of the FCT.

The light rail is considered the first rail in the country without a pedestrian crossing in addition to 12 stations and 21 operational offices.

The lots 1A and 3 is a standard guage line covering 45.245 km. It will link 12 satellite towns in Abuja and interface with the national line at two points – Idu and Gwagwa – where there would be interchanges to join the Kaduna line.

The rail line will run between Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Terminal to the Abuja Metro Station.

The Abuja Light Rail project was initiated 11 years ago and was at 63 percent completion stage when the new administration took rein of power in 2015.

Related Posts

Herdsmen killings: Anglican Primate wants Buhari to be proactive

TVCN 0

Senate adopts “Not Too Young to Run” bill, to transmit to Buhari

TVCN 1
Buhari-Boko-Haram-thinning-TVCNews

President Buhari condemns Zamfara killings, orders arrest of perpetrators

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies