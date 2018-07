No fewer than twenty five persons have been killed in Katsina state as heavy rainfall washed away homes and properties in Jibia town.

The storm which has left many people still missing, affected about 80 homes.

The rainfall accompanied with heavy winds which started at about 11pm on Sunday night, and lasted till 3am this morning has rendered many homeless.

TVC NEWS Correspondent Awwal Ibrahim says the disaster occurred close to an irrigation plant and the death toll is likely to increase.

