President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the disbursement of funds recovered from looters under the 2018 federal budget.

The President who was represented by the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, announced that N120 billion would be channeled to the rehabilitation of 36 roads across the country.

Fashola also said the ministry had awarded contracts for the rehabilitation of roads in 14 federal universities, and carried out energy audit in the 37 federal universities.

