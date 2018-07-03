Reps condemn Plateau killings, say Genocide must not go unpunished

The House of Representatives has described the recent killings of more than 200 persons in Plateau State by suspected herders as a genocide that must not go unpunished. It also lent its voice to the immediate sack of security chiefs and the creation of state police.

National Assembly Correspondent Joke Adisa reports that the legislators resume to the last session of their tenure on Tuesday to the gruesome murder of about 215 people across some villages in Plateau state.

In his welcome remarks, Speaker Yakubu Dogara said Nigeria’s security archiecture must be rejigged. Then comes a motion on the massacre of over 215 persons in Plateau sponsored by the state lawmakers.

Istifanus Gyang on behalf of the legislators says the herdsmen have taken over the affected 15 villages. Emotions and tempers rose as the debate opened.

The lawmakers condemned the attack and renewed their call for the creation of state police and the sack of security chiefs

The House also called for state prrotection for a member who disclosed he has documentary evidence of the sponsors of the herdsmen/farmers’ clashes.

He is also to serve as a state witness when prosecution of perpetrators begin.

The House condemned the attacks and urged the federal government to establish orphanage homes children whose parents were killed in the killings across the nation.

