The House Of Representatives has directed the Nigerian Agip Oil Company to suspend its pipeline surveillance contract with Darlon Security And Guards in Bayelsa State.

The directive came after a motion was moved by the member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Fred Agbedi.

The lawmaker explained that Agip should have awarded the contract to host communities, instead of individuals who have chosen to breach the peace by creating crisis in the area.

Share this: Tweet