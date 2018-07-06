Reps to probe Police officers’ protest, renew call for IGP’s sack

The House of Representatives is set to investigate the circumstances that led to Monday’s protest by men of the Nigeria Police in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The lawmakers also renewed their call for the sack of the nation’s police chief, Ibrahim Idris. The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance by Kingsley Chinda from Rivers State.

It comes days after some aggrieved policemen stormed the streets of Maiduguri to protest non payment of their salaries and other entitlements.

A committee to be set up by Speaker Yakubu Dogara has two weeks to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the protest.

Again, Senate Summons IGP

The Senate Committee on Police Affairs has summoned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the killing of seven police officers in Abuja.

Chairman of the committee, Abu Ibrahim, disclosed this after Senate President, Bukola Saraki, asked that the matter be investigated.

Saraki urged his colleagues to pay attention to the death of the officers, as they were killed in selfless service to the nation.

