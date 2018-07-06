Home News Reps to probe Police officers’ protest, renew call for IGP’s sack
Reps to probe Police officers’ protest, renew call for IGP’s sack
News
Nigeria
0

Reps to probe Police officers’ protest, renew call for IGP’s sack

0
0
now viewing

Reps to probe Police officers’ protest, renew call for IGP’s sack

now playing

APC says no faction in party, threatens legal action against R-APC

now playing

UK demands Russia's explanation over nerve attack

now playing

Court cancels Imo APC ward congress

who-logo1-tvcnews
now playing

Nigeria will be free of Polio in August – WHO

now playing

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly agrees $88m shock Juventus Move

Image result for Mobile police protest in BornoThe House of Representatives is set to investigate the circumstances that led to Monday’s protest by men of the Nigeria Police in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

The lawmakers also renewed their call for the sack of the nation’s police chief, Ibrahim Idris.  The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance by Kingsley Chinda from Rivers State.

It comes days after some aggrieved policemen stormed the streets of Maiduguri to protest non payment of their salaries and other entitlements.

A committee to be set up by Speaker Yakubu Dogara has two weeks to investigate the immediate and remote causes of the protest.

Image result for Mobile Police officers protest in Borno

Again, Senate Summons IGP

The Senate Committee on Police Affairs has summoned the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, over the killing of seven police officers in Abuja.

Chairman of the committee, Abu Ibrahim, disclosed this after Senate President, Bukola Saraki, asked that the matter be investigated.

Saraki urged his colleagues to pay attention to the death of the officers, as they were killed in selfless service to the nation.

Related Posts

APC says no faction in party, threatens legal action against R-APC

TVCN 0

UK demands Russia’s explanation over nerve attack

TVCN 0

Court cancels Imo APC ward congress

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies