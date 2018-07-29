Rivers, Bayelsa win big at 6 Division Inter-Brigade competition

The 6 Division Inter-Brigade Warrant Officers And Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Competition hosted by the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army has ended in Elele Barracks, Rivers State. Guest of honour at the five-day event, Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf said skills acquired and professional displayed by participants are vital to their survival in military operations.

A quarter guard mounted to welcome Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf preceded the 6 Division Inter-Brigade Warrant Officers And Senior Non-Commissioned Officers Competition in Elele hosted by the 16 Brigade of the Nigerian Army.

Proficiency and military prowess were on display as various formations participated in five major events – Weapon Handing, Skill-At Arms, Combat Swimming, Drills, Map Reading and Physical Fitness.

Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf speaks on the vision of the Chief Of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

Prizes were won by individuals and various formation but 16 Brigade Yenagoa came 2nd while 6 Division Garrison Port Harcourt clinched the “Overall Best Prize”

Share this: Tweet



