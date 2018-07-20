Home Football Rohr, Amuneke hit Morocco for CAF World Cup workshop
Rohr, Amuneke hit Morocco for CAF World Cup workshop
Football
Sports
0

Rohr, Amuneke hit Morocco for CAF World Cup workshop

0
0
now viewing

Rohr, Amuneke hit Morocco for CAF World Cup workshop

now playing

After World Cup poor outing, Iwobi shifts focus to AFCON 2019

now playing

Amuneke named on 13-member panel for FIFA award

now playing

Tears flow as Nigeria crash out of 2018 World Cup

now playing

Buhari congratulates Super Eagles over victory

now playing

Ahmed Musa fires Nigeria to victory

Image result for Rohr and AmunekeSuper Eagles Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr and member of the FIFA Study Group for the 2018 World Cup Emmanuel Amuneke will be in Rabat, Morocco, on Friday for a CAF World Cup workshop.

All five African teams at Russia 2018 failed to go past the group stage.

The 1994 former african footballer of the year Amuneke, said discussion in the workshop will be based on the five representatives of Africa to the World Cup and the way forward for African football.

Eagles coach Rohr is expected to submit his World Cup report in Rabat.

Related Posts

After World Cup poor outing, Iwobi shifts focus to AFCON 2019

TVCN 0

Amuneke named on 13-member panel for FIFA award

TVCN 1

Tears flow as Nigeria crash out of 2018 World Cup

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies