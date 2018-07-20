Rohr, Amuneke hit Morocco for CAF World Cup workshop

Super Eagles Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr and member of the FIFA Study Group for the 2018 World Cup Emmanuel Amuneke will be in Rabat, Morocco, on Friday for a CAF World Cup workshop.

All five African teams at Russia 2018 failed to go past the group stage.

The 1994 former african footballer of the year Amuneke, said discussion in the workshop will be based on the five representatives of Africa to the World Cup and the way forward for African football.

Eagles coach Rohr is expected to submit his World Cup report in Rabat.

