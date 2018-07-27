Home Football Salisu Yusuf faces NFF probe over bribery allegation
Image result for NFF to investigate Salisu Yusuf for alleged bribe takingThe Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, said it has commenced preliminary investigation into the video footage which showed Assistant Coach of the Super Eagles, Salisu Yusuf, allegedly receiving cash to select players.

A BBC report credited to Ghanaian undercover reporter, Anas Anas shows Salisu collecting about 1,000 dollars from men posing as football agents.

The cash is supposed to be an inducement for the Coach to select two of their players for an international championship.

The video was made in 2017.

