Saraki, Dogara call for synergy among arms of government
Saraki, Dogara call for synergy among arms of government

The National Assembly leadership has challenged the executive arm of government to open its doors and activities to legislative scrutiny. President Muhammadu Buhari and the legislators agree on the need for effective collaboration among the three arms of government.

National Assembly Correspondent Joke Adisa reports that it was the first parliamentary open week which enabled members of the public to interface with lawmakers with a view to get a better understanding of parliamentary activities.

Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara said the week is to promote culture of openness. They emphasized the dire need for synergy among the three arms of government, without violating the doctrine of separation of powers.

President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, decried late passage of the yearly budgets and calls for an improved working relationship .

