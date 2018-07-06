Security dialogue: Participants pledge compliance to constitutional provisions

A dialogue on Law, Justice and Security in Nigeria held in Abuja with a pledge by participants to join the vanguard to ensure due compliance with the constitutional prescription that Nigeria be governed on the basis of law. TVC News Correspondent, Celestina Iria who was at the event attended by legal practitioners and members of security agencies, reports that the forum was convened against the backdrop of the severe security challenges facing the country, particularly the incidents of June 23 to 24, 2018 in Barkin Ladi local Government Area and two adjoining local government in Plateau state.

The attacks led to massive loss of lives, injuries to survivors, destruction of property and an increase in the number of internally displaced persons in plateau state and the wider Middle belt region.

These horrendous incidents in plateau state were not isolated events but followed a pattern that played out in states like Benue, Taraba, Zamfara and Adamawa State which has become a source of grave concern to the Federal and State Governments involved.

Participants at the event point out that while no country is immune to insecurity arising from the contradictions of nation building, it is important to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of willful acts bordering on ethnic cleansing, mass murder and man’s humanity to man.

Religious leaders both of Christian and Islamic faith were admonished on the need for sober and prudent counsel in the present situation.

Stakeholders are optimistic that through these deliberations, a more robust criminal justice system will redefine the crime cycle from the retributive /panel justice to a more proactive system which will guarantee an end to the killings.

