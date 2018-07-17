Senate confirms ex-IGP Musiliu Smith as PCRC Chairman

The Senate has confirmed former Inspector-General of Police, Musliu Smith, as the chairman of Police Service Commission, PSC. The Upper Chamber approved the confirmation after considering a report by the Senate committee on Police Affairs presented by Senator Abu Ibrahim during Tuesday’s session.

Also confirmed as full time commissioners of the PSC were former Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Clara Ogunbiyi, Lawal Bawa, and four other members of the commission

Senate President Bukola Saraki urged the new chairman and members of Police Service Commission to encourage and motivate police officers in order to ensure better protection of lives and properties.

