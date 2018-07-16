Senator Nyako, others defect to ADC in Adamawa

Two lawmakers from Adamwa Senator Abdul-Azeez Nyako, representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District and Hon. Rufai Umar of Gombi constituency in the state Assembly, have formally

announced their defection from All Progressives Congress (APC) to African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Announcing their defection at a stakeholders’ meeting and inauguration of ADC Committee for Adamawa in Yola, the lawmakers and many aggrieved members said they were compelled to leave APC with their supporters due to injustice done to them during the recent congresses of APC in Adamawa.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that the leader of Buhari/Osinbanjo campaign organization for 2019 in Adamawa State, Yaya Hamajulde and some aggrieved members of All Progressives

Congress in the State led by Senator Aziz Nyako have defected to ADC.

Speaking during inauguration of congresses committee, the aggrieved APC members said they were forced out of the party by Governor Jibrilla Bindow.

On his part, Rufai Umar advised ADC to concentrate on membership drive in Adamawa, adding that other parties have been luring him to their sides.

“There are many people that have been given ADC membership cards, my candid advice to you is to make use of it accordingly. If you are not interested in the party you can give the card to others seeking membership. We don’t need to joke with our state future. No human being can give power; it is only God that gives power to whoever He wants. As human beings we will do our best to win Adamawa for ADC”, Rufai Umar said.

In his remarks, Acting Chairman of ADC in Adamawa, Alhaji Mijinyawa Kugama, said the party was committed to justice for all.

National Secretary of ADC, Alhaji Saidu Baba-Abdullahi, speaking at the forum expressed happiness over the development and assured all members of equal rights and justice.

The state PRO of APC faction loyal to former Gov. Murtala Nyako and Lawal Babachir who reacted to the development insisted that they were not ready to defect from APC to other platforms since they have instituted a legal action against the state executive of the party to redress injustice meted

on them.

Meanwhile, the campaign posters of Sen. Abdul-Azeez Nyako for Adamawa governorship in 2019 have started going viral in the state.

