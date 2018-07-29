Home News SERAP drags Senate to UN over ‘repressive’ Press Council Bill
SERAP drags Senate to UN over ‘repressive’ Press Council Bill
SERAP drags Senate to UN over ‘repressive’ Press Council Bill

SERAP drags Senate to UN over ‘repressive’ Press Council Bill

Image result for SERAP drags Senate to UN over 'Repressive' Press Council BillThe Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has petitioned the United Nations to publicly press the Senate to immediately withdraw the Press Council Bill.

The group said the legislation aims to undermine constitutionally and internationally recognised media freedom in the country.

Deputy Director, Timothy Adewale, said this will undermine the ability of Nigerians to be informed on events and participate in the governance process.

Adewale said the bill will also escalate the growing threats to the right to freedom of expression, and media independence.

