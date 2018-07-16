Seven LGAs raided in Adamawa in past week – Adamawa state govt

The Adamawa State Government is alleging Boko Haram raided seven local governments in the state in the past week.

The police say the attacks weren’t carried out by the terror group, saying that instead, Fulani militiamen carried out reprisal attacks over the killing of their kinsmen in Luru community.

The police spokesman in the state says Fulani militiamen carried out the attacks, as a revenge for the killing of two herders by farmers in Luru, one of the affected communities.

Some residents of the affected communities also believe the attackers were Fulani herdsmen.

In a fresh twist, the Adamawa state commissioner for information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh says the attacks were coordinated by terrorists. He is appealing for deployment of security personnel to the area, to avoid escalation and help rollback looming famine.

A federal government delegation has been to Adamawa to get relief materials across to the victims. Adamawa Deputy Governor, Martin Babale told the delegation the attacks were carried out by Boko Haram, and said they were coordinated.

Share this: Tweet



