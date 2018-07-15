Southwest PDP rejects result of Ekiti Governorship poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West has rejected the outcome of the Ekiti state governorship poll, describing it as sham.

Addressing a news conference in Akure, the Southwest Chairman of the party, Eddy Olafeso alleged that the election was manipulated in connivance with security agencies and said the outcome of the election was not the true reflection of the wishes of the Ekiti people.

He added that the leadership of the party would meet in Abuja this week to decide on the next line of action

