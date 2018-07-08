Speakers call for increased taxation on drugs, alcohol

A lecturer at the Osun State University, Dare Adeyemi, has called for increased taxation on substances such as drugs and alcohol to reduce their intake and abuse, especially by youths. He stated this at a Day Awareness Talk for secondary school students in Osun State to commemorate

the International World substance Abuse Day.

TVC News Rafiu Hammed reports that the theme of the programme was “Advocacy Against Substance Abuse, Cultism and Youth violence.

According to the World Health Organisation, 25% of youth population in Africa live on one substance or another.

The devastating implications on the future of those indulging in drug abuse prompted the organisation to organise this sensitisation and awareness programme.

Regulatory Agencies are also advised to be up and doing.

The organisation also donated chairs to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex, OAUTHC Ile-Ife.

Share this: Tweet



