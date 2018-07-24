Sports minister reacts to NFF invasion

The Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, has reacted to the invasion of the premises of the Nigeria Football Federation and ejection of Chris Giwa from the Secretariat by security operatives

n a statement Dalung stated that despite the action of the security men the order of the Courts which removed Amaju Pinnick and installed Giwa as head of the NFF has not changed.

The Minister indicated that interested parties to the leadership tussle are erroneously using the name of President Muhammadu Buhari to flout a court order.

Already Minister Dalung has requested a meeting with Football Stakeholders to deliberate on the NFF leadership crisis.

Chairmen and Secretaries of State Football Associations are expected at the meeting on Tuesday.

