Students' body confers LEADS award on OPDS Commander, staff
The League Of African Development Students has called on the youth of the Niger Delta to shun pipeline vandalism and militancy in the region.

President of the group, Morgan Gabriel said this at the headquarters of the Joint Task Force “Operation Delta Safe” where he and his colleagues conferred the “LEADS Africa’s Patriotic

Personalities Award on the Commander of the JTF, Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman for his role in protecting lives and critical national assets in the Niger Delta .

They also presented Corporate Mandate Award on the management and staff of “Operation Delta Safe”.

