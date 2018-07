The Vice Chancellor of Fountain University in Osun State, Professor Amidu Sanni said students need to combine practicals with theory in other to be gainfully employed after graduation.

Professor Sanni was speaking at the opening of a 3 day intensive training workshop on professional media skill for mass communication students.

The Vice Chancellor said having requisite practical knowledge is an added advantage for both graduates and undergraduates who want to have source of income.

