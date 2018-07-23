Suicide bomber kills seven in early morning mosque attack in Borno

Seven people have been killed and seven others injured in a suicide bombing which took place early on monday at a mosque in Konduga local council in Borno state.

Malam Ali Kolo, the Head of Vigilance Group in the area, disclosed that seven other persons including a child, sustained injuries when the bomber detonated the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to his body during the congregational prayer.

He explained that the suicide bomber sneaked into the affected mosque at Mainari area of Konduga and carried out the attack.

“It is not clear how the suicide bomber infiltrated the town and attacked the mosque.

“The building collapsed during the explosion, and the victims were evacuated from the rubble,” he said.

Alhaji Bello Dambatta, the Head of Rescue Team, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), confirmed the attack.

Dambatta said that the injured persons had been taken to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, for treatment.

Share this: Tweet



