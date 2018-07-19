Home Football Super Eagles midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali joins Portuguese FC Porto
Football
Sports
0

0
0
Super Falcons begin title defence against Mali

Super Eagles B team midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali, has officially joined Portuguese side, FC Porto B on a season loan deal .

The Portuguese giants have an option to make the deal permanent in 12 months’ time.

The 19 year-old midfielder had been sent out on loan to Dutch second tier team, MVV Maastricht and VVV Venlo in the topflight division from Arsenal.

The former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles captain is under contract until June 2021 with the English Premier League club, Arsenal.

He made his debut for Super Eagles B team in an international friendly against Atletico Madrid in May where the Nigerian team lost 3-2.

