Suspected herdsmen raze Dagiyo Village, kill locals

A yet to be confirmed number of people have been killed as suspected Fulani militiamen overran Dagiyo community in Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa State on Thursday night.The attack is coming a few days after herders attacked communities in Numan and Demsa local governments of the state, where about 20 persons were killed.

Locals told TVC News that the attackers set the community ablaze after wreaking havoc before heading towards Goron.

When contacted, the spokesman of the state Police command, Othman Abubakar, did not deny the report, but said he doesn’t have the details yet.

