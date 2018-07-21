Home Football Suspension of NPFL affecting Nigerian football, says Eguavoen
Suspension of NPFL affecting Nigerian football, says Eguavoen
Suspension of NPFL affecting Nigerian football, says Eguavoen

Suspension of NPFL affecting Nigerian football, says Eguavoen

LMC postpones league resumption indefinitely

Rivers Utd beat Rayon Sports 2-0 in P/Harcourt

NPFL: MFM FC beat Champions Rangers 2-1

Wikki Tourists task players, technical crew on better performance

No fan slapped me, says Maikaba

Former Super Eagles coach, Augustine Equavoen, has pleaded with the League Management Company (LMC) to rescind their suspension of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) saying that the move will affect the development of the game.

Eguavoen, who led the Super Eagles to Egypt 2006 AFCON, where Nigeria finished third, said that the warring parties in the NFF leadership tussle should not allow the crises to destabilize football activities in any capacity.

He also admitted that players not participating in the league would put Nigeria football development in jeopardy.

Equavoen charged the LMC to put their house together for the league to function.

He added that the Super Eagles coaches should at this point start sourcing for younger players to be injected into the U-17 and U-20 teams.

