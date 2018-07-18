Tambuwal to sponsor 100 students to study Medicine abroad

Sokoto state government has selected more than one hundred students across the twenty three local government areas of the state to study medicine and medical related courses abroad in a quest to mitigate the shortage of medical manpower in the state.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Governor Aminu Tambuwal charged them to be disciplined, focused and worthy ambassadors of Sokoto state in their various countries of study.

TVC News Suleiman Nasir reports that the programme is aimed at mitigating the shortage of medical personnel in the state.

The Sokoto state governor said his administration is committed to erasing all negative indices attributed to the state, and this is why he has committed more than N3bn towards the payment of scholarships and tuition fees of students from the state since the inception of his government.

Eighty out of the hundred students will study medicine and thirty of this number are female and twenty others will study medical related courses in India, Ukrain, Ghana and Sudan.

The students appreciate the kind gesture of the state government and promised to be good ambassadors of the state.

Sokoto state is having an approximate population of about four million persons with less than one hundred medical doctors to cater for the healthcare need of the people. The project is expected to increase the number of medical doctors in the state.

