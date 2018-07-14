Taraba police command  arrests 4 suspects over Lau killings

Taraba State police command says it has arrested four persons in connection to the recent killings in Lau Local Government Council of Taraba.

The command disclosed that the arrested persons, who were in possession of a pump action riffle are from Fulani, Mumuye and Yangdam tribes .

The command in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal described as untrue some media reports which claimed that Fulani communities were attacked.

The statement from a media house (not TVC ) had stated Nyangdam, Mumuye, Yotti and Fulani communities were touched in the name of counter reprisal which put the casualty figure at 42 and 73 persons respectively from both side.

The command, in a counter-statement confirmed that 17 persons were killed in the attack while several houses were burnt by the bandits.

“The attention of the Nigeria Police, Taraba Command has been drawn to reports emanating from some Television and Newspapers which put the casualty figure in the Lau crisis at 42 and 73 respectively.

“The Command wishes to state categorically that these publications are not true reflections of the situation on ground.

“We can confirm that 17 persons have lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

“While the gentle men of the press are encouraged to do their job, there is the need to cross check their information before going to the press.” he said.

Misal said One pump action riffle, dane guns, bows and arrows and cutlasses were recovered from the four arrested suspects as exhibits.”

He explained that 15 patrol teams comprising one hundred personnel and another fifty mobile force operatives have been mobilized to the troubled zone to restore peace and normalcy.

