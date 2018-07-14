Home News Taraba police command  arrests 4 suspects over Lau killings
Taraba police command  arrests 4 suspects over Lau killings
News
Nigeria
0

Taraba police command  arrests 4 suspects over Lau killings

0
0
now viewing

Taraba police command  arrests 4 suspects over Lau killings

now playing

Former Taraba Governor, Jolly Nyame jailed for 14 years without option of fine

now playing

Taraba State Police roundup fulani bandits, kill ring leader in gun duel

Taraba-CAN-Chairman-TVCNews
now playing

Governor Ishaku, T.Y. Danjuma mourn late Taraba CAN chairman

now playing

NYSC: Senate throws out bill aiming at forcing skirts on female corps members

now playing

Taraba: Four killed few hours after President Buhari left the state

Taraba State police command says it has arrested four persons in connection to the recent killings in Lau Local Government Council of Taraba.

The command disclosed  that the arrested persons, who were in possession of a pump action riffle are from Fulani, Mumuye and Yangdam tribes .

The command in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP David Misal described as untrue some media reports which claimed that Fulani communities were attacked.

The statement from a media house (not TVC ) had stated Nyangdam, Mumuye, Yotti and Fulani communities were touched  in the name of counter reprisal which put the casualty figure at 42 and 73 persons respectively from both side.

The command, in a counter-statement  confirmed that 17 persons were killed in the attack while several houses were burnt by the bandits.

“The attention of the Nigeria Police, Taraba  Command has been drawn to reports emanating from some Television and Newspapers  which put the casualty figure in the Lau crisis at 42 and 73 respectively.

“The Command wishes to state categorically that these publications are not true reflections of the situation on ground.

“We can confirm that 17 persons have lost their lives in the unfortunate incident.

“While the gentle men of the press are encouraged to do their job, there is the need to cross check their information before going to the press.” he said.

Misal said One pump action riffle, dane guns, bows and arrows and cutlasses were recovered from the four arrested suspects as exhibits.”

He explained that 15 patrol teams comprising  one hundred personnel and another fifty mobile force operatives have been mobilized to the troubled zone to restore peace and normalcy.

Related Posts

Former Taraba Governor, Jolly Nyame jailed for 14 years without option of fine

TVCN 0

Taraba State Police roundup fulani bandits, kill ring leader in gun duel

TVCN 0
Taraba-CAN-Chairman-TVCNews

Governor Ishaku, T.Y. Danjuma mourn late Taraba CAN chairman

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies