Taxes: Aregbesola solicits support of traditional rulers

Osun State governor, Rauf Aregbesola has called on traditional rulers to give necessary support to government on payment of taxes and provision of job opportunities for the youths, especially through Agriculture.

Aregbesola who was speaking at the presentation of Staff of Office and instruments of appointment to the Onibala Of Ibala, Oba Adegboyega Ariyo.

The Governor who highlighted his achievements in the last seven and half years in state called on the Onibala of Ibala to join other traditional rulers in the state in uplifting the state.

