Four out of 12 schoolboys trapped in a flooded Thai cave for more than two weeks have now been rescued.

This comes after divers launched a daring and dangerous mission to free the children and their football coach.

A helicopter flew some of the boys to the nearby city of Chiang Rai where they were taken by ambulance to hospital.

13 foreign divers and five members of Thailand’s elite navy SEAL unit are still trying to rescue the remaining boys.

Share this: Tweet