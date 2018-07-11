Home International Time is running out for a Brexit deal – French government
Time is running out for a Brexit deal – French government
International
World News
0

Time is running out for a Brexit deal – French government

0
0
now viewing

Time is running out for a Brexit deal – French government

now playing

EU Bank votes $25m for solar projects in Nigeria, 4 other countries

now playing

UK opposition seeks binding promise on post-Brexit N. Ireland border

now playing

Nigeria pulls out of African free trade summit

Unilever-TVCNews
now playing

Unilever picks Rotterdam HQ over London in blow to UK before Brexit

Juncker-TVCNews
now playing

Time to turn Brexit speeches into treaties, EU's Juncker says

Time is running dangerously low for Britain to strike a deal on its post-Brexit relations with the EU, the French government has warned Theresa May.

The country’s finance minister Bruno Le Maire on Wednesday said that a forthcoming UK policy paper would have to “fully respect the integrity and the rules of the European Union” if it was to stand any chance of being accepted.

Speaking at a financial services conference in Paris, Mr Le Maire said the UK’s draft Brexit proposals published in draft form last week were a positive step but that uncertainty remained.

“Time is running out, and the on-going uncertainty is no good for anyone, in particular for business,” Mr Le Maire said.

“We want an agreement with the UK but let’s be clear: this agreement has to fully respect the EU’s integrity and rules.”

The finance minister added that for financial services “the only way forward is one based on reviewed and improved equivalence mechanisms” – again dismissing the idea that the City of London could keep its current favourable terms to trade with continental firms.

The senior French minister’s line that the UK will have to accept EU rules echoes statements by European Commission chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

Related Posts

EU Bank votes $25m for solar projects in Nigeria, 4 other countries

TVCN 0

UK opposition seeks binding promise on post-Brexit N. Ireland border

TVCN 0

Nigeria pulls out of African free trade summit

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies