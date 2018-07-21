Tinubu condoles with late IGP Coomassie’s family

APC National Leader, Bola Ahmad Tinubu was in Katsina to condole with the Family and people of Katsina state over the passing of the late former Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Coomassie.

The APC Chieftain was among the dignitaries who arrived early in Katsina for the condolence visit

He described the late IGP Ibrahim Ahmadu Coomassie as someone who has contributed a lot to the development of the country.

He said the late Ibrahim Coomassie has trained many People and also served the Country to the best of his ability.

