Home Entertainment ‘Tiwa Savage’s Vibe’ trends on You Tube
‘Tiwa Savage’s Vibe’ trends on You Tube
Entertainment
Music
0

‘Tiwa Savage’s Vibe’ trends on You Tube

0
0
now viewing

‘Tiwa Savage’s Vibe’ trends on You Tube

now playing

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson to act in the movie 'Cats'

now playing

French President, Macron scheduled for Fela’s Afrika Shrine Tuesday

now playing

Nigerian reggae artist, Ras Kimono dies after brief illness

now playing

Simi, Davido, Wizkid, others shine at 2018 Headies awards

now playing

Simi, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage others win big at AFRIMA 2017

‘Tiwa’s Vibe’, the new music video of Mavins first lady Tiwa Savage which was released on Tuesday, is currently trending as a top 10 on YouTube channel.

The ‘Malo’ crooner took to her Instagram page @tiwasavage to share the news.

The over 3-minutes dramatic video featured an all female cast and was directed by award winning director, Clarence Peter.

Following the release of the song in May, the colourful video showcased beautifully choreographed dance moves and lighting aesthetics.

The video is presently grossing over half a million views in few days

Related Posts

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson to act in the movie ‘Cats’

TVCN 0

French President, Macron scheduled for Fela’s Afrika Shrine Tuesday

TVCN 0

Nigerian reggae artist, Ras Kimono dies after brief illness

TVCN 1
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies