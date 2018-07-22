‘Tiwa Savage’s Vibe’ trends on You Tube

‘Tiwa’s Vibe’, the new music video of Mavins first lady Tiwa Savage which was released on Tuesday, is currently trending as a top 10 on YouTube channel.

The ‘Malo’ crooner took to her Instagram page @tiwasavage to share the news.

The over 3-minutes dramatic video featured an all female cast and was directed by award winning director, Clarence Peter.

Following the release of the song in May, the colourful video showcased beautifully choreographed dance moves and lighting aesthetics.

The video is presently grossing over half a million views in few days

