Togo bans demonstrations ahead of ECOWAS joint summit
Togo bans demonstrations ahead of ECOWAS joint summit

Togo bans demonstrations ahead of ECOWAS joint summit

ECOWAS states yet to meet macroeconomic criteria - Economist

ECOWAS to discuss ways of ending insecurity in Nigeria - Gnassingbe

ECOWAS Court
38 dismissed Nigerian Army officers drag FG to ECOWAS court

Buhari assures Liberia's Political crisis will be resolved

Cape Verde, Togo,Tunisia,Taiwan, nine other countries shun Nigeria's crude - NNPC

Togo has banned street demonstrations from July 23 to August 1, when a series of international activities would be held in the country.

Togolese Minister of Security and Civil Protection, Yark Damehane, said that demonstrations are prohibited “in order to reserve a warm welcome to the illustrious guests and to guarantee the serenity of the work”.

Togo will host, the first ever joint summit of the Heads of State of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Economic and Monetary Community of Central African States (CEMAC) on July 30, 2018.

This meeting will be followed by the ECOWAS Ordinary Summit the next day.

The announcement comes as the opposition embarks on a series of sit-ins across Togo.

They are due to end on 29 July, pending ECOWAS recommendations about a way out of the crisis.

