Travellers ply bush path as four bridges collapse in Taraba

Travellers are having a tough time plying along Wukari-Jalingo road in Taraba State following the collapse of four bridges washed down by a heavy downpour.The collapsed bridges have forced travellers to navigate their way through a bush path.

The bridges were destroyed after a heavy downpour, and TVC’s Godwin Agwam reports that citizens are asking for urgent solution.

It was a hectic experience for members of the TVC crew and other commuters as we journeyed along the Wukari-Jalingo road of Taraba State.

The development forced members of our crew and other commuters to ply a bush path as an alternative route.

Our conversation with regular commuters on the road revealed that some of the bridges might have been constructed with substandard material and this was why they lacked the capacity to stand the test of time.

But when TVC News crew plied same route on the way back, a construction firm RCC had been deployed to site to fix the road.

The workers on site, could however, not speak to TVC News for lack of authority to do so.

