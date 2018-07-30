Home Business Treasury bills worth N539.95 to mature in major markets
Treasury bills worth N539.95 to mature in major markets
Treasury bills worth N539.95 to mature in major markets

Image result for Nigeria's Treasury billsTreasury Bills worth N539.95 billion are expected to mature via both the primary and secondary markets.
Cowry Assets report have predicted relative ease in the financial system liquidity with resultant moderation in interbank rates.

According to the report, FGN bonds traded at the over-the-counter segment depreciated in value for most maturities tracked on renewed sell pressure as investors sold their investments in the secondary market for higher stop rates in the primary market.

The Report added that this week, FGN bond prices is expected to rise with corresponding decrease in yields at the OTC market amid expected ease in financial system liquidity.

 

