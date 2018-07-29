Troops neutralises 16 insurgents, recover gun trucks

The Nigerian army said troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have neutralised 16 Boko Haram insurgents in Monguno Local Government Area of Borno state.

Deputy Director, Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, said troops were alerted by locals when the insurgents infiltrated Mairari village.

Nwachukwu says the troops supported by the Air Task Force swiftly responded to the attack, killing 16 insurgents and capturing two gun trucks.

163 rounds of anti aircraft gun ammunition were also recovered during the encounter, which left four civilians and a soldier injured.

