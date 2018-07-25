Home Business Trump wants $12 billion in aid to U.S. farmers suffering from trade war
Trump wants $12 billion in aid to U.S. farmers suffering from trade war
Business
International
World News
0

Trump wants $12 billion in aid to U.S. farmers suffering from trade war

0
0
now viewing

Trump wants $12 billion in aid to U.S. farmers suffering from trade war

now playing

Kwara state farmers to benefit from 1 billion naira CBN agric loan

now playing

NCS to reduce time of cargo clearance

now playing

Australia-Nigeria relations: Australia to host 2018 Africa Down Under Conference

now playing

Dangote gets $650m Afreximbank loan for Lekki refinery

now playing

Nigeria, Netherlands trade volume hit N1.2trn

The Trump administration on Tuesday said it will use a Great Depression-era program to pay up to $12 billion to help U.S. farmers weather a growing trade war with China, the European Union and others that the president began.

It is a clear signal the U.S. President Donald Trump is determined to stick with tariffs as his weapon of choice in the conflict.

The move meant to cushion the blow for a politically important constituency was met with broad criticism by many farmers and farm-belt lawmakers, including Republicans. Rural and agricultural states supported Trump by wide margins in the 2016 election.

Trump’s trade policies have become central in several rural-state U.S. Senate races ahead of congressional elections in November.

The president, speaking at an event in Kansas City on Tuesday, reaffirmed his support for tariffs and pledged that “farmers will be the biggest beneficiary.”

Related Posts

Kwara state farmers to benefit from 1 billion naira CBN agric loan

TVCN 0

NCS to reduce time of cargo clearance

TVCN 0

Australia-Nigeria relations: Australia to host 2018 Africa Down Under Conference

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies