TVC Communications Wins Innovative Media Company Award

TVC Communications, owners of TVC, TVC News, Max FM and Adaba FM has been named ‘ Innovative Media Company of the Year’ at the 15th edition of the Marketing Edge Brands and Advertising Excellence Awards.

The annual event is held to honor and celebrate outstanding brands (both corporate and products) and personalities in the integrated marketing communications industry.

According to the Publisher and CEO, Marketing Edge Publications, John Ajayi the nomination of TVC Communications for Marketing Edge Innovative Media Company of the year award was a product of a painstaking review and assessment of the contributions of the TVC Communications brand to the growth, development and continuing evolution of the Nigerian broadcasting industry and its commitment to global best practice. Its impactful strides in the face of daunting challenges, especially over the last 12 months positioned the brand for outstanding recognition and celebration.

Receiving the prestigious trade award, Commercial Director, TVC Communications, Ronan Redmond noted that the award reaffirms TVC’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the broadcast media industry. “We are pleased and excited to be recognized for our contributions and innovation in the media industry. This award endorses our unrelenting commitment to excellence in news production, innovative and quality programming with world-class entertainment on all our channels. We want to further reassure our clients, viewers and listeners that we will continue to satisfy them by offering them world-class news and entertainment across our platforms.” Ronan concluded.

