Home News TVC News’ Education reporter, Sharon Ijasan wins humanitarian reporting award
TVC News’ Education reporter, Sharon Ijasan wins humanitarian reporting award
News
Nigeria
0

TVC News’ Education reporter, Sharon Ijasan wins humanitarian reporting award

0
0
now viewing

TVC News’ Education reporter, Sharon Ijasan wins humanitarian reporting award

now playing

NASS sends revised Electoral Act to Buhari for assent

now playing

Buhari to hold talks with French President Macron in Abuja

now playing

Death toll in deadly Lagos tanker fire rises to 12

now playing

Court grants ex-NSA Dasuki N200m bail

now playing

Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Borno

TVC News education correspondent, Sharon Ijasan, has won an humanitarian reporting award for a story she reported on funding basic education.

The award was presented to her by rotary club, Lagos district 9110.

Correspondent Theophilus Elamah reports that the report that got Ijasan revealed the situation of children in African in African Bethel in Ikorodu, Lagos, where pupils learn under a tree.

The report which was recorded in October 2017, got the eye of the government who immediately ordered the demolition of the structure to pave way for a newer and better structure for learning.

Well, the report not only go the eye of the government but that of the Lagos district of Rotary Club.

The award recipient, who spoke on the reason behind the story, expressed her appreciation to the management and staff of TVC Communications, and believed that despite the feat achieved, there’s still more grounds to conquer.

Ijasan believes that journalist as a profession can truly make a lasting impact on the society human angle stories remain on the front burner.

 

Related Posts

NASS sends revised Electoral Act to Buhari for assent

TVCN 0

Buhari to hold talks with French President Macron in Abuja

TVCN 0

Death toll in deadly Lagos tanker fire rises to 12

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies