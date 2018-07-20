Two aspirants withdraw from Osun APC governorship primaries

Secretary to the Osun State Government Alhaji Moshood Adeoti and Chairman of the Local Government service Commission, Peter Babalola who are both governorship aspirants of the APC have withdrawn from the race.

Election materials distributed

Meanwhile, electoral materials for the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress have been distributed to all the 32 local government areas of Osun State.

The materials were distributed under the supervision of Senator Ovie Omo Agege who stood in for Governor AbdulAzeez Yari as the Chairman of the Primary election committee.

Our Correspondent in Osun State, Rafiu Hammed reports that heavy security presence was noticed in and around the party Secretariat.

Senator Omo Agege had earlier addressed all the electoral and returning officers before the distribution where he said accreditation of the electorate would hold between 8am and 12 noon while voting begins immediately after.

