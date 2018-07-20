Home News Two aspirants withdraw from Osun APC governorship primaries
Two aspirants withdraw from Osun APC governorship primaries
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Two aspirants withdraw from Osun APC governorship primaries

0
0
now viewing

Two aspirants withdraw from Osun APC governorship primaries

now playing

Australia-Nigeria relations: Australia to host 2018 Africa Down Under Conference

now playing

Our party may not participate in the 2019 elections - PDP Chairman

now playing

Ex-IGP, Ibrahim Coomassie, dies at 76

now playing

I am no longer leaving the APC - Benue state governor

now playing

Presidency appoints Tunde Lemo as FERMA Chairman, names board members

Image result for Moshood Adeoti Secretary to the Osun State Government Alhaji Moshood Adeoti and Chairman of the Local Government service Commission, Peter Babalola who are both governorship aspirants of the APC have withdrawn from the race.

Election materials distributed

Meanwhile, electoral materials for the governorship primaries of the All Progressives Congress have been distributed to all the 32 local government areas of Osun State.

The materials were distributed under the supervision of Senator Ovie Omo Agege who stood in for Governor AbdulAzeez Yari as the Chairman of the Primary election committee.

Our Correspondent in Osun State, Rafiu Hammed reports that heavy security presence was noticed in and around the party Secretariat.

Senator Omo Agege had earlier addressed all the electoral and returning officers before the distribution where he said accreditation of the electorate would hold between 8am and 12 noon while voting begins immediately after.

 

 

 

Related Posts

Australia-Nigeria relations: Australia to host 2018 Africa Down Under Conference

TVCN 0

Our party may not participate in the 2019 elections – PDP Chairman

TVCN 0

Ex-IGP, Ibrahim Coomassie, dies at 76

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies