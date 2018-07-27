Home News Two killed, 7 injured as Boko Haram attacks Borno community
Two killed, 7 injured as Boko Haram attacks Borno community
Two killed, 7 injured as Boko Haram attacks Borno community

Two killed, 7 injured as Boko Haram attacks Borno community

Image result for Two killed, 7 injured as Boko Haram militants attack Borno communityTwo people have been killed and seven others injured, in a fresh attack by Boko haram militants in Jakana community, which is about 41 km from the city of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Eye witnesses said the militants stormed the community in thirty vehicles and motorbikes on Thursday evening and made away with many valuable items.

The injured persons have been moved to the state’s specialist hospital for treatment.

Tvc news Kolomi Dala reports that the dreaded sect has been on a renewed offensive in various areas in recent times.

