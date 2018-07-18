U.S.-led trade war has become economy confidence killer – China

China’s foreign ministry said that the U.S.-driven trade war has become the biggest confidence killer for the global economy.

China believes the whole world would fight back if the U.S. continue along the same path.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters that the U.S. is fabricating all kinds of justifications, including that of national security.

Both countries have imposed tariffs on $34 billion of each other’s imports in an escalating trade tussle that has roiled financial markets.

President Trump has threatened further tariffs unless Beijing agrees to change its intellectual property practices and high-technology industrial subsidy plans.

