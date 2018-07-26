Unknown gunmen reportedly abduct Dino Melaye

The lawmaker representing Kogi West district, Senator Dino Melaye, has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, who represents Bayelsa East, disclosed this via his Twitter handle.

He revealed he got the information from Melaye’s brother who said the lawmaker was kidnapped after an attack on their way to Kogi state.

Melaye is facing separate charges for allegedly aiding criminals and an attempted suicide. He was billed to appear in court today.

As at the time of filing this report, the police is yet to confirm the lawmaker’s abduction.

Share this: Tweet



