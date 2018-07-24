UPDATE: Police besiege Saraki’s house as DSS, EFCC storm Ekweremadu’s residence

The house of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was this morning besieged by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

The siege on the Senate President’s house, it was gathered, was carried out to prevent him from appearing before the police following a summons on him to so do.

Saraki was invited yesterday to answer to allegations against him in connection to the Offa robbery which claimed the lives of scores.

In a related development, the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, is presently under siege by operatives of the Department of State Service and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The operatives stormed the residence of the Deputy Senate President during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Confirming the siege on Ekweremadu’s house, his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, in a telephone conversation said “I can tell you this is true.

“The house of the DSP is presently surrounded by DSS, and EFCC operatives.”

