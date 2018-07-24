Home News UPDATE: Police besiege Saraki’s house as DSS, EFCC storm Ekweremadu’s residence
UPDATE: Police besiege Saraki’s house as DSS, EFCC storm Ekweremadu’s residence
News
Nigeria
0

UPDATE: Police besiege Saraki’s house as DSS, EFCC storm Ekweremadu’s residence

0
0
now viewing

UPDATE: Police besiege Saraki’s house as DSS, EFCC storm Ekweremadu’s residence

now playing

2019: Commissioners, Lawmakers, Councillors dump APC for Atiku in Adamawa.

now playing

Police invites Saraki over Offa bank robbery

now playing

PDP expels Senator Buruji Kashamu

CBN-Inflation-TVC
now playing

Inflation declines further to 11.21%

now playing

Kwara state farmers to benefit from 1 billion naira CBN agric loan

The house of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, was this morning besieged by men of the Nigeria Police Force.

The siege on the Senate President’s house, it was gathered, was carried out to prevent him from appearing before the police following a summons on him to so do.

Saraki was invited yesterday to answer to allegations against him in connection to the Offa robbery which claimed the lives of scores.

Police invites Saraki over Offa bank robbery

In a related development, the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, is presently under siege by operatives of the Department of State Service and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The operatives stormed the residence of the Deputy Senate President during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Confirming the siege on Ekweremadu’s house, his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, in a telephone conversation said “I can tell you this is true.

“The house of the DSP is presently surrounded by DSS, and EFCC operatives.”

Related Posts

2019: Commissioners, Lawmakers, Councillors dump APC for Atiku in Adamawa.

TVCN 0

Police invites Saraki over Offa bank robbery

TVCN 0

PDP expels Senator Buruji Kashamu

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies