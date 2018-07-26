Home News Updated: Dino Melaye’s Counsel confirms Senator’s abduction
Image result for Unknown gunmen allegedly abduct Dino Melaye Counsel to the lawmaker representing Kogi West district, Senator Dino Melaye, has confirmed the abduction of his client by unknown gunmen.

Mike Ozekhome told the court that his client was abducted on his way to Kogi from Abuja to attend his trial on Thursday.

The court then adjourned the Senator’s trial to August the 9th, but the senior Magistrate turned down the application by the prosecution for a long adjournment, citing the law which does not allow for an adjournment beyond two weeks in a criminal case.

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, who represents Bayelsa East, had earlier on Thursday disclosed via his Twitter handle that the embattled Senator was kidnapped on his way to Kogi.

He revealed he got the information from Melaye’s brother who said the lawmaker was kidnapped after an attack on their way to Kogi state.

Melaye is facing separate charges for allegedly aiding criminals and an attempted suicide. He was billed to appear in court today.

As at the time of filing this report, the police is yet to confirm the lawmaker’s abduction.

