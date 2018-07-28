Home News UPN leader, hundreds of members defect to APC in Ogun
UPN leader, hundreds of members defect to APC in Ogun
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

UPN leader, hundreds of members defect to APC in Ogun

0
0
now viewing

UPN leader, hundreds of members defect to APC in Ogun

now playing

Group seeks political parties' support for Ogun west

A local politician in Ogun State, Rotimi Ogundele led hundreds of members from his political party, UPN, to join the ruling All Progressives Congress in the State.

Ogundele who is popularly known as “Political Solution” said they embraced the APC due to the transformational leadership of the state governor and the federal government in Abuja.

He appealed to other opposition party leaders in Ogun State not to waste their time again, instead they should join the winning team and be part of the success story.

Related Posts

Group seeks political parties’ support for Ogun west

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies