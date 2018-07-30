Victory is certain, says Zimbabwe’s opposition candidate, Chamisa
Zimbabwe’s main opposition candidate, Chamisa, believes ‘victory is certain’ as he cast his vote in Harare in the first election after the ouster of former President Robert Mugabe.The 40-year-old lawyer and preacher, Chimasa, is slighting lower than Mnangagwa in opinion polls, but there will be a runoff on September the 8th if no candidate wins more than half the votes.
Vote Process will be peaceful – Mnangagwa
Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has cast his vote in Kwekwe with a promise that the entire election process will remain peaceful.
The 75-year-old former intelligence chief took over as president after the army ousted Mugabe.
